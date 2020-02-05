Jameela Jamil appears as a queer in the backlash of moderating a new show

After the announcement and immediate backlash from Jameela JamilWith her participation in “Legendary” – a new HBO Max Reality show about ballroom culture and fashion, which is essentially “drag race” but for the opening of faces, duck migration and death drops – she publicly appears on her Twitter as strange Woman on.

With the title “Twitter is brutal”, Jameela openly explained why she had never turned out to be queer at public level, knowing that the volatility of social media would be painful and feared that “she would be accused of performing performative jumping”.

In a three-page post saying she would “jump off this hell app for a while” (I think), Jameela acknowledged her privilege as a well-known actress and said she wanted to use her celebrity to help The Show like this successful as it gets.

✌ ???? pic.twitter.com/YcB6H7YCT0

– Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

When she noticed that this was not the way she wanted to get out, she spoke about the fact that she was not from a family where people explicitly talked about the fluidity of sexuality. She also said that talking about sexuality is daunting when you’re a colorful woman in the acting industry in your thirties.

She also challenged HBO’s official announcement that she should be the show’s host and presenter, saying that she will actually be a main judge on the show’s jury – by the way Megan Thee stallion, Stylist and next top model judge Law Roach and Vogue legend Leiomy Maldonado (Who you might have seen at Sissy Ball in Sydney.) Well-known king of Vogue Dashaun Wesley is typed to be the show’s commentator.

Jameela has also realized that she is not part of the fashion and ballroom scene at all, and hopes instead to be a window for access to others who meet ballroom and fashion for the first time, which is likely a response to the actor’s tweet Trace Lysettewho also interviewed for the jury.

Lol .. I interviewed for this gig. As the mother of a house for almost a decade, it is a kind of madness when people without a connection to our culture get the appearance. This is not a shadow for Jameela, I love everything she stands for. If anything, I ask the decision makers https://t.co/kJleDihn02

– Trace Lysette (@tracelysette), February 4, 2020

We’re not sure how long Jameela will be away from The Hell Site, known as Twitter, but if more information comes out about the upcoming show – which sounds damn incredible if you ask me – we’ll let you know.

Here is their full statement:

Image:

Getty Images

