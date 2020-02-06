Jameela Jamil appears in an open statement as a queer

Jameela Jamil proved to be queer in a sincere statement when she criticized her newly announced role as judge on a new reality show about social culture and fashion.

Critics had argued that Jamil, not a member of the LGBTQ community, but a judge at HBO’s Legendary, was not representative of the origins of Voguing.

The 33-year-old advocate of Actress and Body Positivity said in a tweeting on Wednesday that she had never become publicly known for various reasons, including the “brutal” response she had expected on social media.

Jameela Jamil came out as a queer. (Getty)

“I added a rainbow to my (Twitter) name when I felt ready a few years ago because it is not easy to be accepted in the South Asian community, and I have always answered honestly if I ever go straight to it Twitter asked for it. ” Jamil, whose parents are Indian and Pakistani, said.

“But I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused of being skipped performatively by train, about something that gave me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil as a child.”

Jamil added that she does not come from a family with open-hearted members, and as an actor it is frightening to be open about your own sexuality – “especially if you are already a brown woman in her thirties.”

“This is absolutely not my intention,” she wrote, adding that she would jump off Twitter so as not to be “exposed to nasty comments that refuse to do so.”

When she raised the discussion about her role in Legendary, Jamil said she knew Queer would not qualify her as a “ballroom.”

However, The Good Place Star argued that their large following and privilege would help put the show and its candidates in the spotlight.

“Sometimes those with more strength are needed to get a show going so that we can raise marginalized stars who deserve the spotlight and give them a chance,” added Jamil.

“After waiting so long for what you want, I find it difficult to be asked to continue to be patient. I know that. South Asian stories are almost never told without white stars.

“But I hope you won’t be stopped by a few castings to support Ballroom’s talent on this show.”