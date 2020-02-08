Jameela Jamil comes as Queer in the midst of the ‘Legendary’ Backlash

In September, HBO’s new streaming service, HBO Max, announced the first round of original shows, one of which was the legendary, a live show that surrounds the modern sphere of culture. In a press release sent out earlier in the week, HBO Max revealed actor Jameela Jamil as the show’s MC, as well as a judge.

Rapper Megan Thee oversees, stylist Law Roach and dancer Leiomy Maldonado will also work as judges, while Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ will be commentators and DJs respectively. Wesley and MikeQ are also celebrities within the New York ball scene.

Jamil’s announced role as MC put some people off guard as many wondered why HBO gave the actor this particular role and questioned whether it was appropriate for her.

Deleted a less diplomatic tweet, but without hitting anyone, it’s a weird choice. Would you like a judge to be familiar with ballroom and I don’t know Jamil is? There are people I can think of with a lot of power and know-how. That matters to me as a queer black person. https://t.co/1gnR8ncOGH

– muna mire (@Muna_Mire) February 4, 2020

Following the criticism, Jamil spoke against Deadline, who initially mentioned the role of MC, stating that Dashaun Wesley is really the MC and that he is only a judge.

Her colleagues also had a few words for those who criticized Jamil’s earlier announcement as MC.

As an ICON started at BALLROOM he has made a career that is based on BALLROOM. The scene tried to bite me for just being BIG !! @jameelajamil THANK YOU FOR FIGHTING WITH US! I can’t wait to do the world!

– Leiomy Maldonado (@leiomy) February 5, 2020

Any monument created will always be fought against by the unbelievers.

There is no way that people who have no idea about this process can deliver the amazing result.

@ jameelajamil 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 welcome to the team. They will know when all the gases. Yours will be amazing ❤️❤️❤️

– Dashaun Wesley (@DashaunWesley) February 5, 2020

There is no shadow, because I am sick of reading all these posts and labels. Just support the show (or not), but all this talk comes from knowing little about what’s happening. Some of you are very disrespectful and I would ask you to just stop.

– MikeQ (@TheOnlyMikeQ) February 5, 2020

Although Jamil’s only role as a judge has eased some, many still have their doubts. This came up with the idea that it was – supposedly – not LGBTQ + identification. It also responded to these claims to purify the air a little more.

Just to be clear to almost all of us. I can’t speak for Megan, but she’s a superstar and she’s great for the show, regardless of her sexuality.

– Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

I never closed it. I’ve talked about this here before. X.

– Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

The whole thing came to mind after Jamil officially came out as queer on Twitter. in addition to the exit, it announced that it will take a break from the platform for the time being.

So why are people still unhappy?

Looking at the whole situation, there are some specific reasons why people are still upset, so let’s dive into each one.

Jamil’s role in the “legendary”

To understand why many are tired of casting Jamil, let me explain a brief history of the realm of culture.

Ball culture dates back to the 1920s in New York, but was made primarily for White drag queens during its beginnings. If black drag queens wanted to get involved, they would have to brighten their faces with makeup. In the 1960s, the black LGBTQ + community created their own underground ball culture and slowly, but it certainly became a safe place for LGBTQ + young people of color to express themselves. Soon, came the competitive part of global culture, where participants turn, dance or play in a corridor or a stage to win prizes.

Because many participants were younger and could not express themselves in front of their families, the concepts of “homes” and “families of houses” came to be. each home consists of a mother of the house, a father or both, a housekeeper, and the children of the home. Illustrations of “family of houses” and bulletproof can be seen on the FX show, Pose or the movie, Paris is Burning.

At the time of the HBO Max announcement, no one knew that Jamil was weird, though he said he never hid the fact that he was. she also – as we know – has never been part of the ball community.

In addition, actress Trace Lysette revealed that she was interviewing for Jamil’s role and acting as the mother of the house, but did not take on the role.

Lol .. Interview for this concert. As the mother of a home for almost a decade is kind of the kind that blows when ppl with no connection to our culture gets the gig. This is no shadow to Jameela, I love all that it stands for. If anything I dispute the decision-makers https://t.co/kJleDihn02

– Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) February 4, 2020

Lysette later went on to tweet that “being queer doesn’t make you a ballroom. Having any number of marginalized identities doesn’t make you a ballroom. The only thing that makes you ballroom is if you’re really out of it. most of us who are from this, were looking for it when we had no one else. “

Her being is forced out

The way out is to do it on your own terms. It means being able to take control of your identity and yourself. No one should be forced to go out when they are not ready to do so. we saw last month the beauty of YouTuber NikkieTutorials when she came out as a transsexual after being blackmailed by someone.

As we have seen, Jamil’s exit came in the belief that he was not a member of the LGBTQ + community. In situations like this, it is more difficult to stay calm and you should not be forced to defend yourself from what others say about you. On the one hand, one may not care what others say because deep down, you know what is true. On the other hand, however, it would be difficult to sit there and allow people to talk to you, even when the information given is incorrect.

However, a wave of support from fans and peers has limited Jamil after his exit, with some saying his exit has allowed them to become more visible in terms of their sexuality and race.

I have never felt more than at this time – you are right: how scary and common it is to come from our different but unacceptable environment. I love you and support you so much – it gets easier, but it chokes it out .. social media can be a tough place. Here with you 🌈❤️

– Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) on February 5, 2020

You cannot say that someone is not strange just because we do not perceive it as such. @Jameelajamil deserves our warmth and support to take this brave and difficult step out. We tend to forget how difficult it turns out.

– Charlie (@charlwynmcr) February 6, 2020