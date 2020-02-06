Jameela Jamil, the spark debate about oddity u. Representation comes out

This morning, Jameela Jamil Appeared publicly as a strange woman after receiving a violent backlash for her role in HBO’s new show Legendary – a competitive, non-screenplay series focused on society and fashion.

In a three-page post titled “Twitter is Brutal,” Jamil responded to criticism of her participation in the show. While announcing herself as a strange woman, Jamil said that she was afraid to come out as a brown woman in her thirties, referring to her personal experience of strangeness in the South Asian community and the allegations of “performative jumping”. “

“Sometimes those with more strength need to take a show off the ground so we can lift up and give marginalized stars who deserve the spotlight a chance,” she wrote.

She also denied previous reports that she had signed as an MC.

“Based on my 11 years of experience as a hoster, I’m only a senior judge,” she said. She clarified this in an earlier tweet Dashaun Wesley had actually been tapped into MC.

The response from Twitter users is a lot, to say the least. Some asked Jamil’s use of “queer” and what it actually means, while others accused her of being a victim. The overwhelming consensus here is that although no one should be forced to come out, Jamil failed to respond to the brand in response to the LGBTQ + representation on film and television.

Trace Lysette, who expressed her disappointment at Jamil’s participation in the show yesterday, tweeted, “Being queer doesn’t make a ballroom.”

Being queer doesn’t make you a ballroom. Being any number of marginalized identities doesn’t make you a ballroom. The only thing that makes you a ballroom is when you are actually out of it. And most of us who are of it went to it when we had no one else.

jameela jamil did good things and it is clear that she has decent intentions. But she is so blind to her own self-righteousness and a victim of her own doing by pushing a standard that even she cannot keep up with. To be honest with you has to be so exhausting

would allow herself to be a judge on a ballroom show, a culture she’s not familiar with. The persistence that “Twitter is brutal” and that she was bullied to come out now makes her a victim of strange colored people (mostly black) who were rightly criticized yesterday. A shame.

Honestly, I agree that Jameela isn’t suitable for the role, but I don’t think the immense hatred she gets is fair. She was forced to come out – provided that she is actually an LGBT + person – and I just don’t understand why we had to be so cruel to her?

I know it is “cool” to hate Jameela Jamil, but we don’t need men to comment on queer women ‘s sexuality and reinforce the existing biphobia / panphobia / queerphobia. Queer women don’t have to prove their sexuality to you or anyone. https://t.co/lHTzxG3v9M

jameela jamil is learning, like so many of us, while she walks and doesn’t always do it right – but the way people are willing to see her fall (until she is forced to come out publicly !!) is nothing other than bizarre and cruel, and it doesn’t help anyone https://t.co/wyF8V6Mozo

Jameela Jamil is a queen who fits where she shouldn’t, but if your problem with her work on Legendary is that she’s not queer simply because she hasn’t spoken it to date, reinforce harmful ideas if she does are not. “Queer enough”.

In direct response to Jamil’s testimony, a user @minytrash tweeted: “And that’s why I’m ALWAYS so tired of people who hate supposed” heterosexual “people who take part in LGBT shows.” Nobody should ever have to come out to avoid hatred. That’s awful. Are there any justified criticisms that she is on the show? Yes. But that shouldn’t have happened. “

Jamil has “bounced off this hell app for a while” and has stated that she doesn’t “want to read nasty comments on Twitter that refuse” on Twitter.

“You can keep your thoughts,” she wrote.

