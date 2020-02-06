Jameela Jamil’s role in the new television series has been cleared up in the midst of backlash

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – HBO Max has released a statement after the announcement that The Good Place star Jameela Jamil has been won for MC has declined significantly, and is evaluating the Ballroom Voguing competition series Legendary.

“Yesterday, HBO Max was pleased to announce Dashaun and Jameela’s commitment to the ‘Legendary’ series. For clarity, Dashaun is the MC / commentator on the series, and Jameela leads the jury alongside Leiomy, Law, and Megan,” says the statement released late Thursday evening.

In the first release of the upcoming streamer, it was made clear that Jamil had been selected to take on both important roles of the MC and the judge on the show. However, the release met with a negative response, especially from members of the LGBTQ community who accused Jamil of not being representative of the ballroom culture that was founded in New York in the late 1980s by mainly black and Latin American LGBTQ people.

Trace Lysette, the transparent star who is an active member of social culture, announced on Twitter that she “interviewed for this appearance” and questioned the streamer’s decision to choose Jamil.

“As the mother of a house for almost a decade, it’s kind of insane when people without a connection to our culture get the performance. It’s not a shadow for Jameela, I love everything she stands for. If anything, I ask the decision-makers,” Lysette wrote.

While RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and executive producer, Michelle Visage, commented on Twitter, there are “literally so many others who know who should be about ball”.

Following the answer, Jamil rejected the first press release, citing that it was in fact not intended for the MC show, but “only one of the judges”, the “inaccurate press release” for the confusion and for the inconvenience blamed for triggering a number of “wrong news articles”.

The situation also caused Jamil to share a long post saying she identified herself as queer and said that “this is absolutely not what she wanted it to come out of.”

“I know that when I’m queer, I’m not classified as a ballroom,” Jamil wrote in the post. “But I have the privilege and power and a large following that I can bring to this show (just like the absolutely legendary Megan Thee Stallion) and their beautiful candidates and ballroom hosts.”

Indya Moore, the star of FX ‘”Pose”, revolving around ballroom culture and performing as a standout fashion story in the last second season, hurried to defuse the situation and said she had spoken to Jamil and confirmed that Wesley MC’ing was and that Leiomy Maldonado and DJ MikeQ, all of whom play a prominent role in the ballroom scene, would play a more significant role on the show than may have been reported.

Moore was one of the names that many advertised online as better for the MC role than Jamil.

“I understand that some of us ballroom participants are disappointed not to have been included in the show this time. It is a legitimate disappointment to work so hard and feel invisible,” Moore tweeted. “So we should applaud, cheer and support Leiomy, Dashaun, MikeQ and other ballroom relatives who will be the stars of this production. There are other ballroom relatives who will be in a big and incredible show way & that is a great opportunity for them too. “

This article was originally published on February 7, 2020 with the title: “HBO Max Says Jameela Jamil Will Not Be an MC Ballroom Competition Series.”

