jameis-winston-dilemma:-diving-deeper-into-decisions-bucs-need-to-make

by: Dan Lucas
Posted:
/ Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht spoke on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The biggest topic, of course, was the future of quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston will become a free agent in March. He is just one of several free-agent dominoes in a long line of quarterback questions around the league.
Dan Lucas spoke with PewterReport.com’s Scott Reynolds about the dilemma surrounding the Bucs and Winston and how the team may handle the best way to keep their five-year starting quarterback for at least one more season.
There are risks and pitfalls, financially as well as Winston’s performance on the field, but Reynolds believes the Bucs will most likely have Winston back as their quarterback in 2020.
You can watch Dan and Scott’s full breakdown of the Winston situation in the video above.
LATEST BUCCANEERS NEWS:
Top Videos
Bay Area football star remembers his roots at NFL Scouting Combine
Spring Hill resident among ‘violent extremists’ arrested for targeting journalists, activists around US
Horses visit McDonald’s drive-thru in Florida
Former USF player hoping to impress at NFL Scouting Combine
Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car
3rd times the charm? Chipotle unveils new queso
Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton
Wednesday Midday Weather Update
This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on “The Voice” tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.
Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County
Trending Stories