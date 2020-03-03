[James Arthur at London’s O2 Arena – phase occasions, setlist and extra]

We will use your email handle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Noticefor aspects of your facts security rights Invalid Electronic mail

James Arthur is kicking off the Uk leg of his You Tour this month.

The singer-songwriter will headline London’s O2 Arena as element of the tour. He’ll conduct at the location on March five.

It truly is in support of his 3rd studio album ‘You’ which functions singles ‘Naked’, ‘Empty Space’ and ‘Falling Like the Stars’.

The LP turned his 3rd consecutive top 5 album and has considering the fact that been licensed silver.

Fans can count on to hear tracks from his back again catalogue during the tour including ‘Impossible’, ‘Say You Will not Enable Go’ and ‘You’re No person ’til Any individual Loves You’.

If you have got tickets for his O2 Arena demonstrate you can find out the stage periods and envisioned setlist below.

Can I nevertheless get tickets?

Constrained tickets are accessible from Ticketmaster listed here / AXS here

If you might be searching for a unique seated segment you can get tickets from enthusiast-to-fan resale site Twickets. The site only makes it possible for followers to list tickets at experience benefit or fewer.

Go to Twickets right here and you can established up an notify to your phone or email when tickets are shown to buy them straight absent.

What are the phase periods?

The O2 are nevertheless to release timings for the clearly show but we are going to update this as soon as the venue has.

Doorways: 6: 30pm

Lily Moore: seven: 45pm

James Arthur: eight: 45pm

Complete: 10: 30pm

What’s the setlist?

Through his ‘You: Up Shut and Personal’ tour in late 2019, James Arthur played the following setlist at the Eventim Apollo in accordance to setlist.fm, so followers can count on identical tunes to make an overall look. We really should have a much better idea of the setlist for the ‘YOU Tour’ just after the opening evening on the British isles leg in Cardiff (March 3).

You

I Am

Sermon

Eventually Experience Very good

Rewrite the Stars

Breathe

Falling Like the Stars

Empty Room

Unconditionally

Bare

Restoration

Homicide Appreciate

Treehouse

Can I Be Him

Unattainable

Encore:

Sun Arrives Up

Say You Will never Enable Go

Who’s the assist act?

He’ll be supported by singer-songwriter Lily Moore.

The Brighton dependent singer received a competitiveness to enjoy at The Great Escape Pageant in 2015 and produced her debut EP Not That Distinctive in 2018, followed up by the mixtape More Moore in 2019 and far more a short while ago experienced music show up on Like Island.

She’ll also embark on her have solo headline tour in Could, such as a date at the Village Underground.