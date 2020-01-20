James Blunt breaks down in heartbreaking video starring dying father

James Blunt’s music video for his new single, Monsters, will make everyone cry.

Blunt recently announced that his father, Colonel Charles Blount, a former cavalry officer, suffered from stage 4 chronic kidney disease.

His new single is a tribute to his dying father.

The video begins with a close-up of the singer’s face, tears threatening to gush from his eyes.

For more than half of the song, we get the raw emotion of Blunt as he delivers the lyrics to the song, a heartbreaking farewell to his father.

Through it all, Blunt is struggling to control his tears.

As the camera deploys, we can see that his father sat next to him all along.

James Blunt’s dying father sits next to him throughout the song. Photo / YouTube

The video was filmed in a Gothic house in Oxfordshire that was previously used in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace.

All profits from the song Monsters go directly to the charities Help For Heroes and the British Legion.

Monsters, James Blunt

Oh, before I turn off all the lights

I will not read you your wrongs or your rights

Time is up

I say good evening, close the door

I tell you that I love you again

Time is up

So this is it

I am not your son, you are not my father

We are only two adult men who say goodbye

No need to forgive, no need to forget

I know your mistakes and you know mine

And while you sleep, I will try to make you proud

So dad, aren’t you going to close your eyes?

Don’t be afraid, it’s my turn

To hunt monsters

Oh, well I’ll read you a story

The only difference is that this is true

Time is up

I folded your clothes on the chair

I hope you sleep well, don’t be afraid

Time is up

So this is it

I am not your son, you are not my father

We are only two adult men…

.