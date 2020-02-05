James Blunt shares the groundbreaking story behind the new track ‘Monsters’

James Blunt has the unique ability to take you to the heart by telling personal stories through his lyrics.

The artist broke the hearts of the world together when he released “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover” in 2004, and he did it again.

The heartbreaking video for Blunt’s new title “Monsters” shows his father Charles, who was recently diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in the fourth stage.

Instead of suffering silently, Blunt bravely opened his heart to the world and was reminded at the same time why he had fallen in love with music in the first place.

“A few things happened on this album at home that made me write openly and unfiltered,” says Blunt 9Honey Celebrity.

“My father was not well, I have a new family and I go on tour for 18 months and leave them behind. I had to write songs for them and say things that I wouldn’t have said otherwise” Once Upon a Mind is not for the record label, but for them. “

Blunt’s family has a long tradition in military service. His father was a cavalry officer and colonel in the Army Air Corps, and Blunt himself served in the armed forces for four years.

The singer’s new track and video have moved the audience to tears, as Blunt clearly suffers from the realization that his father’s days are numbered.

“‘Monsters’ is a really important song for me because I am very close to my father, but I don’t have a deep emotional conversation with him,” says Blunt.

“We are British and like Australian men we do not need to discuss the strange issue of feelings.

“When I realized that he hadn’t had many years in this life, I realized that I wanted to tell him a few things – that he’s not just my father, he’s more than that. He is my friend. His mistakes are mine and the same and that’s why we love each other. “

Blunt remembers how he first played the track for his terminal father and “knocked his feet out of time”.

“Playing ‘Monster’ for my father was the most difficult because I really wanted him to like it. It was a song for him and about us. I took him upstairs but headphones on him and hit play. He said: ‘So true.’ “he shares. “I think that means it was okay.”

He adds: “I look terrible (in the music video), but he looks incredible and he is immortal because we have him in the film.”

Once Upon a Mind marks Blunt’s sixth album, which he calls “the sixth attempt to do the same”.

“Everyone is a huge learning process. My first album was naive. I wrote songs about my own experiences as a young man who came from the army to find my place in the world,” he says.

“Everything after that was a reaction to everything before. In this case, I realized that I didn’t want to keep track of the charts. I’m not tracking anyone else’s validation. I’m only in music for what it gives me back the way it was when I first started playing music. Using music as the greatest form of expression I have. “

In addition to his role in the music industry, Blunt has earned a reputation for silencing Twitter trolls who have tried unsuccessfully to shut him down.

The negativity that prevails online does not let him wander from afar and instead uses it as “fuel to write back something stupid and insulting”.

Blunt uses his witty sense of humor to deal with negative comments.

“I think social media is such a tough place where people express their opinions as if they were facts and say incredibly mean things to everyone and everyone. They don’t reflect the real world,” he says.

“When you talk face to face, people are just more civilized. If you ever search online, just don’t take it seriously.

“As a musician, I can play tens of thousands of people, and they seem to really enjoy it. I think you should laugh at what you see online.”

Since entering the music scene, Blunt has admitted that he has been blessed with incredible mentors who have steered him in the right direction.

“I was really lucky that my first senior manager was Elton John. He founded a management company that looked after new musicians and new music, and he was always a great mentor about music or about having trouble keeping an eye on the public “, he says.

“He would say, ‘Stuff’ em, don’t take it seriously. ‘It was a cornerstone of support that really helped me in my music career.”

James Blunt will perform at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on November 18 and at Sydney’s State Theater on November 20.

