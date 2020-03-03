james-bond-fans-advocate-the-delay-in-the-release-of-&-#-39-there-is-no-time-to-die-&-#-39-in-the-midst-of-the-coronavirus-disaster

%MINIFYHTML3d7cbb940a375c34fedf93c58939692a11%

Universal Photographs / Nicole Dove

A group of James Bond lovers has urged 007 producers to stop the launch of "No time to die"right until the propagation of the coronavirus is contained.

In an open up letter to Bond bosses, writers of the MI6-HQ web-site are encouraging studio executives to "set community wellbeing above marketing start schedules."

"With a single month left ahead of No Time to Die opens around the entire world, the distribute of the virus in the local community is most likely to peak in the United States," says the letter, acquired by The Hollywood Reporter. "Nowadays, Washington declared a state of crisis. There is a important likelihood that cinemas will close, or their attendance will be severely decreased, in early April."

Urging producers to contemplate a summer months launch, the letter carries on: "It is really just a film. The well being and nicely-being of followers close to the environment and their families is more critical."

"We have all waited a lot more than 4 several years for this movie. A couple months will not destruction the good quality of the film and only help the box office Daniel CraigThe last hurray. "

Craig will resign from 007 after the movie's launch.

Bond chiefs have by now compensated focus to the distribute of the coronavirus in Asia, canceling the premiere of Beijing and China and a advertising tour.