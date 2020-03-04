james-bond-film-release-pushed-back-again-seven-months-owing-to-coronavirus

FILE – This is a Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 file image of actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he comes for the German premiere of the James Bond motion picture ‘Spectre’ in Berlin, Germany. The release of the James Bond movie “No Time To Die” has been pushed back many months for the reason that of world-wide concerns about coronavirus. MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli declared on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back again from its April release to November 2020. (AP Picture/Michael Sohn/File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months since of world wide considerations about coronavirus.

MGM, Common and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli introduced on Twitter Wednesday that the movie would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

The announcement cited thought of the world theatrical marketplace in the conclusion to hold off the launch of the movie. “No Time To Die” will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and globally on Nov. 25.

The Bond movies make a significant part of their earnings from global markets. The last movie, “Spectre,” built in excess of $679 million from overseas theaters in 2015 with about $84 million of that whole coming from China.

Fears had currently been brewing all around the imminent launch and the global outbreak. Publicity programs in China, Japan and South Korea experienced earlier been canceled. And on Monday, the well-liked James Bond admirer web-site MI6-HQ published an open up letter to the producers urging them to delay the film’s rollout.

“It is time to put general public wellbeing earlier mentioned promoting release schedules and the price tag of canceling publicity situations,” the letter mentioned.

Hollywood movie launch and production schedules have presently been influenced by the outbreak. Previous 7 days, Paramount Pictures halted production on the seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie, which had been scheduled to shoot in Venice, Italy. The studio also postponed the Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has spread globally. In all, extra than 94,000 people today have contracted the virus globally, with far more than three,200 fatalities.

