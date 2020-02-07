James Brand’s Chapter Knife is available from Huckberry for $ 60

If you need a simple, slim carrying blade for everyday use, the Chapter Knife by The James Brand is the right choice for you.

Huckberry

As someone who has recently become a knife lady (like today), I know exactly what I’m talking about when it comes to knives. So you should listen to me when I tell you to buy The James Brand Chapter Knife – now a $ 60 discount.

The knife is simple, but that makes it great. You don’t want something overly designed and complicated, but a knife that gets to the point (understood?). Only black-on-black is currently available. However, this makes it look even more elegant. The knife is also provided with a green accent on the thumb, which gives a touch of color.

And after just cutting both thumbs open, I can confirm that the D2 steel blade is really sharp, which is pretty important. I would recommend having a few plasters on hand.

