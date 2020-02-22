[James Carville Suggests Men and women Who Consider Bernie Will Conquer Trump Are as ‘Stupid’ as Weather Deniers]

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville warned that nominating Bernie Sanders to face President Donald Trump in the common election would be political suicide in an appearance on MSNBC Saturday.

Carville expressed fear on MSNBC that the media is not appraising voters of the dangers of nominating Sanders, of whom he has been harshly important.

“The entire idea that by growing the voters, growing turnouts, you can get elections, is the equivalent of local weather denying. When people say that, they are as stupid to a political scientist as a climate denier is to an atmospheric scientist,” he said.

Carville ongoing that he understood Sanders supporters who backed the Vermont Impartial due to the fact of his system.

But, he reported, “If you are voting for him since you feel he’ll get the election, because he’ll galvanize heretofore sleepy areas of an voters, then politically, you are a idiot.”

“And that is just a simple fact,” Carville continued. “It’s no denying it, there is so significantly political science, so significantly analysis on this that it’s not even a debatable concern. And if folks are appraised of this, and they know that, and they want to do it as Democrats, that is their have organization. But I do not assume they have all the points that they need before they make this judgment going ahead.”

“You’re describing a large amount what appears like political suicide?” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said.

“It is,” Carville reported.

Wallace proceeded to explain a Sanders gain in MSNBC as “hitting the bottom.”

Enjoy higher than, by way of MSNBC.