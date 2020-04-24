James Charles called the “new Simon Cowell” in the debut Instant Influencer

James Charles premiered his new program (photo: YouTube / James Charles)

James Charles was named “the new Simon Cowell” during the premiere of his Instant Influencer competition program.

YouTuber, working with Paris Hilton and the president of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Norvina, chose six influential artists from among thousands who came forward, advising them how to be a beauty guru.

In the new program, makeup artists are fighting for an epic camera and light configuration worth $ 10,000 (£ 8,000), an extremely important collaboration with James to start his career, and a cash prize of $ 50,000 (£ 40,000)

In the first episode, six players fought from the very beginning because they were told to come in a look that summarized them as an artist – so there is no pressure.

As part of the elimination task, makeup artists were called to create their own advertisement or #Spon film for some cosmetic products, and the trio rated their favorites and who will be sent home this week.

200,000 fans tuned in to the first edition of the program, and James admitted in a tweet: “Burst.”

In addition to the fact that the players are a little stressed, the fans are obsessed with the first episode, with one letter: “LOVE HELP.”

@jamescharles is the new Simon Cowell I love giving great tips on how to improve some constructive criticism, no harm #InstantInfluencer I’m literally happy about that

– SISTERSTUNNINGGIRLIESAMANTHA #INSTANTINFLUENCER (@jamesxlarri) April 24, 2020

“To be honest, this program is amazing !! I can’t wait to learn new makeup tricks and see how influential magic works there, “added another.

One more indication: “@jamescharles is the new Simon Cowell. I love that it gives excellent tips on how to improve a bit of constructive criticism, it doesn’t matter. “

Meanwhile, others came here to Paris, taking their tiny dog ​​with them.

“Lmfao I can’t with the Paris Hilton dog,” one fan noted, and the other added, “The Paris Hilton dog just vibrates is SO FUNNY.”

We seem to have another judge.

James boasts over 18 million fans on YouTube and is best known for his beauty movies, as well as collaborations with such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kesha and Iggy Azalea.

