James Charles Calls Media For Using “Ugly” Photos Of Him | James Charles

James Charles slams LGBTQ + media.

The personality and beauty of the Internet that YouTuber visited Twitter this week to voice concerns.

“I’m so fed up with this,” he wrote, tagging PinkNews and including a photo from a Snapchat story. “@PinkNews is a joke. They claim to be LGBTQ + media, but choose to click on ugly photos and completely fake headlines about me literally EVERY DAY instead of reporting real things going on in our community 🥴. “

PinkNews has since posted a response, responding to its tweet, “Dear JamesWe forgot about a recent Snapchat story about you. The story did not match our core values ​​and was deleted. “

“PinkNews defends the human rights of the entire LGBT + community and its allies,” they said. “We exist to inform, inspire change and empower others to be themselves. Our recent coverage of the UK general election, trans issues and the declining rights of LGBT + people are just a few of the stories that highlight the nature and diversity of our content. “

“Every part of our business, from our editorial content to our events, strives to raise marginalized voices, drive change and showcase the diversity of the entire LGBT + spectrum,” they added. . “This Snapchat story didn’t match those values. Stay fierce, sister. “

Check-out James Charles“Latest YouTube video below!

Recreate Instagram filters using makeup!

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty

