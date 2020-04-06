James Charles Defends Why He Did The Mugshot TikTok Problem After Backlash | James Charles

James Charles is less than fire for partaking in a TikTok problem.

The 20-calendar year-old makeup artist joined quite a few end users in undertaking the “Mugshot Challenge”, but has because deleted his social media posts.

James gained a ton of backlash for the controversial pattern, which a lot of pointed out that it could be offensive and triggering for individuals who have gone by means of domestic abuse.

“hi babe, I’m so sorry that you went by way of anything so awful and traumatic. it’s a tik tok pattern likely about the place individuals submit their “mugshots” and has practically nothing to do with domestic violence whatsoever. love you,” he responded to a supporter who explained to him why it designed them uncomfortable.

One more pointed out that it wasn’t essentially just James, but the trend alone that was problematic.

“I do fully grasp that but this dumb pattern has practically nothing to do with domestic abuse. what about motion motion pictures? halloween? particular effects? very simple bloody noses? this is absolutely nothing new,” James wrote in reaction.

He also extra that there was no malicious intent and he has taken out them from his web pages.

“despite the actuality that hundreds of other influencers and artists have completed a little something related, I deleted the mugshot trend simply because it was by no means my intention to bring about any individual & it is a squander of time hoping to have an open discussion with persons who despise me no matter ✌🏼,” James wrote on Twitter.

Click on within to see all of James Charles’ tweets…

despite the truth that hundreds of other influencers and artists have finished one thing very similar, I deleted the mugshot development for the reason that it was never ever my intention to induce anyone & it really is a squander of time hoping to have an open dialogue with people today who detest me no matter ✌🏼

