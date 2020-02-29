James Charles Experienced a Scary Encounter in an Uber

By
David Keith
-
james-charles-experienced-a-scary-encounter-in-an-uber

Fri, 28 February 2020 at 7: 16 pm

James Charles Had a Scary Experience in an Uber

  • James Charles claims he was threatened by in an Uber driver in Florida – TooFab
  • Obtain out why Lizzo is getting sued – Just Jared
  • Kendall Jenner wishes to be a personal assistant for this super renowned singer – TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg experienced a major fashion minute – Just Jared
  • Get all the particulars on Anya Taylor-Joy in Emma – Lainey Gossip
  • New Hope Club spill on their crazy first are living show – YSBNow

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB

Photos: Getty

Posted to: 00