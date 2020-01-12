James Charles tries to become the “Tik Tok Bachelor”

Loading...

Do you remember that James Charles / Tati Westbrook Theatre? Remember how the world watched and how the two former friends attacked each other in a feud. Wait, why did they quarrel? I don’t even remember. Eight months ago felt like a life. We were all so young and innocent during these halcyon days in May 2019. What happened to us?

The reason you’re reading James Charles today is because he’s looking for love and of course has already found a way to brand and monetize it. In a recently released video, the young social media star announced that he wanted to be “married” in 2020, and he will use it Tick ​​tack App to try and find turns into the “TikTok Bachelor”.

He explained his reasoning and said:

“I made an important observation a few weeks ago after downloading TikTok, namely that this app is pretty much a dating app. Everyone here is either in a very sweet relationship or is painfully single and unfortunately I fall into this second group of people – surprise, surprise. So I want to play TikTok Bachelor. “

James Charles expressed his own references as potential husband material and said:

“I’m 20 years old and I’m 5’10. I live in Los Angeles and I’m a pretty YouTuber. Sometimes I look pretty and when I don’t look pretty I have a pretty funny personality that makes up for it. Me I’m a very hard worker, but in my free time I like horror films, escape rooms, sing with friends, eat in new restaurants and have funny nails to scratch back and cuddle with. “

Potential applicants are asked to comment on his video or do a duet, and frankly it is not entirely clear what that is related to the bachelor or whether there is some kind of culling or rose ceremony, but you can watch the video here if you like.

Some outlets have approached James Charles as the first gay bachelor, forgetting the beautiful nightmare of a show known as Find Prince Charming ever existed.

Image:

Getty Images / Phillip Faraone