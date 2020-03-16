James Clyburn (D-SC) told Axios on Sunday’s HBO, in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, that President Donald Trump is a racist who could make the United States “cross the road in Germany in the 1930’s.”

Axios published a preview of the interview Sunday, and reported (original emphasis):

James Clyburn, a first-time African American in American politics, told “Hios on the HBO” that President Trump is a racist who hired white supremacists, saying “very well the German way could go in years. thirty. “

Why it matters: Clyburn is a widely credited Democratic political force for resuscitating Joe Biden’s campaign with his primary support in South Carolina. He warned in great detail about what he considers to be troubling parallels between present-day America and Nazi Germany.

…

“I was wondering how the people of Germany could allow Hitler to exist. But with each passing day, they begin to understand how. And that’s why I’m trying to sound the alarm. “

Clyburn by comparison Republicans coalitioning Trump around the Nazis who supported Hitler amid his rise to power. He argued that falsehoods in Trump’s state leadership of the Union showed the problem.

Trump’s State of the Union address, released Feb. 4, discussed the coronavirus threat, which many Americans were unaware of at the time. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) finished her voice when she was done.

Clyburn compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, although he tried to claim that he was not comparing Republicans to Nazis, only the “dynamic” through which he said the Germans allowed Hitler to become a dictator. .

Clyburn said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was the “poster child” of someone who resigned from the principles of power.

