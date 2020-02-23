[James Clyburn Warns In opposition to Bernie Sanders: Democrats Will Have ‘Real Burden’ Advertising a Socialist in South Carolina]

House Greater part Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) reacted to Senator Bernie Sanders’ Nevada caucus get by warning that a “socialist” will encounter an uphill fight in his state’s impending primary.

Talking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Clyburn acknowledged that the final results in Nevada will have an effect on the race, but he claimed the demographics of South Carolina’s voters will offer a clearer photo than the primaries that have happened so considerably. Clyburn went on to perform coy about who he would endorse, and claimed South Carolina could be a “make or break” state for Joe Biden’s candidacy.

Eventually, Stephanopoulos asked no matter if Sanders’ increasing coalition is possessing an affect in South Carolina, and “do you imagine it could place the Household bulk in threat?”

“A whole lot of individuals assume so,” Clyburn answered.

“I do believe it will be an extra load for us to have to carry. This is South Carolina, and South Carolinians are very leery about that title ‘socialist.’ And so, I consider that that would be a real stress for us in these states or Congressional districts that we have to do nicely in. If you appear at how nicely we did the final time, and search at the Congressional districts, these were being not liberal or what you might simply call peogressive districts. These are generally average and conservative districts that we did effectively in, and in these districts, it is heading to be hard to keep onto these jobs if you have to make the case for accepting a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist.”

Observe previously mentioned, ABC Information.