[James Comey Announces He’s Voting for Biden, Promptly Receives Dunked on By Biden Spox]

Former FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter on Tuesday to categorical his assist for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, but Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates mocked the endorsement in a Twitter response, comparing it to “a deal that [he] quite a great deal did not get.”

Yes, buyer company? I just obtained a offer that I very substantially did not get. How can I return it, totally free of demand? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020

Comey’s tweet mentioned, “Voted in initial Dem main to support social gathering focused to restoring values in WH. I concur with @amyklobuchar: We need to have prospect who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the business. There is a motive Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020″

Comey was beforehand a Sen. Amy Klobuchar admirer, and had donated thousands of dollars to her marketing campaign. Nonetheless, when the Senator dropped out of the presidential race on Monday, Comey switched his allegiance during the Tremendous Tuesday principal.

Bates’s rejection of the endorsement is presumably owing to Comey’s dealing with of the Hillary Clinton e mail probe, which the FBI experienced reopened just days ahead of the 2016 election.

Comey, who led the FBI for the duration of the Obama administration, was also fired by Donald Trump at the starting of his presidency. The previous FBI Director was leading the investigation into irrespective of whether users of the Trump campaign colluded with Russians who had hacked the 2016 election.