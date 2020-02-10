James Corden admits that there are “no plans” for “Gavin & Stacey” anymore

James Corden admitted that there are “no plans” to expand Gavin & Stacey even further after the Christmas special was a success.

The one-time episode was a huge success for the BBC and is said to have been streamed by viewers for 80 years.

As a result, further episodes have been requested, although Co-Creator Corden has found that nothing is in the pipeline yet.

Gavin and Stacey. Photo credit: BBC

“We have no plans to do one more at the moment,” he said to Lorraine at last night’s Oscars (February 9).

“We will sit down and think about it at some point, but we haven’t had this discussion yet. We’re overjoyed that many people would see it. It’s an overwhelming number.”

Corden’s fellow star Rob Brydon, who plays Bryn in the sitcom, is less enthusiastic about the idea of ​​new episodes.

“There are no plans at all, and personally I would say leave it where it is with people who want more,” he said recently.

“It’s always my instinct and that’s what I said before this special. I was very surprised to see that they (Corden and Jones) wrote it.”

He added, “Everyone says,” You really need to want to do more. “But I would rather keep it at a high level. It’s really difficult to come back after 10 years and make something as popular as it was because you can get it wrong.”

Despite the success, the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special also caused some controversy: almost 900 lawsuits were filed against the inclusion of homophobic lyrics when the characters sang The Pogues, the fairy tale of New York.