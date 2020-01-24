James Corden broke in front of the camera when he wasn’t driving in the karaoke segment of the carpool

James Corden took us away.

Perhaps you know the comedian’s popular carpool karaoke segment from his program The Late Late Show with James Corden, in which he drives celebrities around while chatting and singing in his black Range Rover. Celebrities like Britney Spears, Paul McCartney and Will Smith were all in the passenger seat when the freak took the wheel.

Well, it looks like Corden doesn’t drive the whole car, though the footage shows how he controls and signals while filming.

James Corden has driven greats like Britney Spears and Will Smith. (CBS)

A Twitter user named Zoli Honig came across karaoke rideshares filmed in the streets of LA and discovered that the Range Rover was being pulled by a camera-attached rig.

“James Corden and Justin Bieber did carpool karaoke and that’s why I have trust problems – he doesn’t even drive!” he tweeted incredulously.

The fans were equally shocked by many comments: “It should be called Carpull Karaoke” while another exclaimed: “My whole life was a lie.”

Corden was towed to the passenger seat in LA with Justin Bieber. (Twitter)

Panic and excitement caught the attention of The Late Late Show producers, who assured fans that Corden was driving during the segment, but the car was sometimes towed for safety reasons.

“James always rides karaoke during carpooling,” the statement read. “In the rare cases where there is a stunt component and the manufacturers feel that driving is unsafe, we will use a rig.”

But Corden found that funny in the situation and made fun of the situation on the show’s official Twitter account.

“Guys, we don’t even use a real car,” he joked when he posted a photo of himself and Samuel L. Jackson driving in front of a green screen.

