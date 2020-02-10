James Corden, John Mulaney & More Become part of Sony Cinderella

James Corden, John Mulaney and others join Sony Cinderella

According to the deadline, Emmy award winners James Corden (Peter Rabbit) and John Mulaney (Spider-Man: In the spider verse) together with Romesh Ranganathan (The reluctant landlord) have joined the cast of Sony Pictures’ upcoming redesign of the classic fairy tale Cinderella, The fun trio plays and lends its voices to the mice, which become the footsteps of the title character played by Grammy nominee Camila Cabello.

In addition, Golden Globe Minnie Driver (Goodwill hunt. The rich) has also taken on the role of Queen Beatrice with five-time Grammy winner Missy Elliot, who is currently in negotiations to portray the role of city crier.

The musical film remake of Cinderella is supposed to be a modern reinterpretation of the classic fairytale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother who has a musical inclination. Kay Cannon who wrote that Pitch perfect Comedies, three Emmy nominations for NBC 30 rock and directed last year’s comedy blocker, Directing and writing the film.

With Camila Cabello, Emmy winners Billy Porter and Tony winners and Camila Cabello have their film debut as title princess Frozen Star Idina Menzel, who plays the roles of the fairy godmother or the evil stepmother. The film will also feature Nicholas Galitzine (The blow under my feet) as Prince Robert and Pierce Brosnan as King together with Maddie Baillio and Charlott Spencer.

The idea for the project comes from an original idea by talk show host James Corden, who will produce together with his Fulwell 73 partner Leo Pearlman. The studio puts the Cinderella film in the fast lane for production.

Production is scheduled to begin in February this year for a theatrical release on February 5, 2021.

Cabello was originally a member of the Fifth Harmony girls group. After the solo, the singer’s single, HavanaHit number 1 on the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts and become the most streamed song an artist has ever played on Spotify. The Cinderella The project will serve as a feature film debut for Cabello and she will also be involved in the music for the film.

