James Corden reveals why he didn’t ride controversial karaoke footage from passengers

James Corden has described the recent controversy surrounding his popular karaoke segment “ridesharing” as “fake”.

The Late Late Show with James Corden presenter was funny about the footage that went viral weeks ago, showing that he was towed in his Range Rover instead of driving the vehicle himself, which is the whole requirement for the notorious segment.

If you missed it, the vehicle in which Corden and his guest Justin Bieber were traveling was attached to a rig and towed through the streets of LA.

Unfortunately for Corden, a fan captured everything on camera and shared the video on Twitter.

Although Corden admitted that he hadn’t been driving Bieber around on this particular recording, the talk show host said he was actually “behind the wheel” 95 percent of the time. But with Bieber in the passenger seat that was simply not possible.

“There have been some very, very serious allegations against me, and I want to get everything over with, raise those rumors, and assure you, my audience, that these allegations are not true,” he said gloomily following his program of 30 January.

“Of course I’m talking about people who say I don’t drive a car during the karaoke carpool.

“I know this looks bad, but I just want to say that I always drive unless I do something where we think it’s not safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or when I’m drunk am “, he joked.

Corden then said that Bieber’s recordings fell into the dangerous category because he couldn’t focus on the pop star’s presence.

“In the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue that we thought would be best to tow the car. To be honest, I’ve always been lost in his eyes,” he said. “I swear to you, 95 percent of the time, I really endanger the lives of the world’s greatest pop stars.”

Justin Bieber also worked for James Corden for Carpool Karaoke in 2015. (Getty)

A star who can vouch for Corden is actress Jane Krakowski. The unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress reported in an earlier interview about her experience with karaoke carpooling, in which she confirmed that he was driving.

“We kept driving around a few blocks in Midtown Manhattan. James Cordon really drives – he’s a very good driver! – and we’re all strapped in. And that’s very strict,” she told Yahoo Style in 2016.

“Everything we say and do in the car is not something that has been rehearsed,” she added.

“We knew which songs we would mostly sing, but we only sang them together when we were in James Corden’s car.”

