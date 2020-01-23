James Cordon pretends to drive ‘Carpool Karaoke’?

The “Carpool Karaoke” part of The Late Late Show with James Corden has long been a favorite, but a video on Twitter wonders how authentic the series really is.

Corden and the Biebs

Justin Bieber and Corden made Bieber’s third appearance at “Carpool Karaoke”. He was one of Corden’s first guests in 2015 and looks set to return after about five years. However, this new material could overshadow his long-awaited return.

“Saw James corden and Justin Bieber shooting carpool karaoke and that’s why I have confidence issues – it’s not even driving!” @ Zolihonig tweeted.

The clip has gone viral on twitter, garnering over 320,000 likes. Many people responded with tweets similar to @smoljungkookbun, “MY COMPLETE LIFE IS LITTLE”. Others believe that the name of the show should be changed to “CarPull Karaoke. “

However, some appear to be confused by the video. Matthew Ables tweeted: “When I saw him filming in 2017 with Katy Perry he drove!” And he linked back to the tweet with photos of Perry and Cordon in the car.

@Nikkitbfh also tweeted something similar, saying “Y’all when I saw One Direction turning Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving.” It also included a photo of the boys in the car with Cordon.

In conclusion…

There may be several reasons why Bieber and Cordon were thought to have been pulled around. Security probably has something to do with it. Maybe Cordon was driving, but he decided it was probably too dangerous to shoot a track with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars while controlling a moving vehicle.

Cordon has had a wide range of celebrities since launching “Carpool Karaoke” in 2015. Some of the biggest stars of the decade, such as One Direction, Adele, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes, were all part of the series . Cordon has even invited virtual acts such as Elton John, Paul McCartney and Mariah Carey. This extensive list of celebs has made “Carpool Karaoke” a huge hit for fans of all ages.

Billie Eilish was a guest on his latest installment. Looking back, there is no point in talking about the Corden that drives driving. The two dance and sing, but Corden never gets his eyes off the road for a long time. However, she could be a very good actress. So who knows?

Corden hasn’t commented on the video yet, but you can’t blame your fans for feeling cheated.