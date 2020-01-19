James, Defense Drive Lakers past Rockets | Sports

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, January 18, 2020. – AFP picture

HOUSTON, January 19 – LeBron James scored his 31st double-double, Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points, and visiting Los Angeles Lakers yesterday transformed a third-quarter defensive clinic into a 124:15 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers delivered an efficient offensive performance without their top scorer Anthony Davis following James’ leadership. James combined 31 team-level points with 12 game-level points to coach the Lakers. Their defense could turn the tide in the third they won 32-17.

The Rockets shot only 21.4 percent (6 out of 28) in the quarter and missed 10 out of 11 three-point attempts. Any attempt by a Houston ball player to penetrate the track was associated with a flood of limbs that the Rockets were responsible for six sales over that period. A certain sequence was a symbol of the Lakers’ defense efforts when JaVale McGee blocked an attempt by P.J. Tucker, corner 3, before immediately thwarting Rockets Center Clint Capela’s dunk attempt.

McGee and the former Rockets Center Dwight Howard each recorded three blocks, while Danny Green had four steals. The Lakers recorded 13 steals and nine blocks, while the Rockets were limited to 12-for-37 shots from behind.

Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 20 points each for the Lakers, who shot 48.4 percent from the ground. Howard added 10 rebounds and the Lakers scored a total of 24 second chance points.

Russell Westbrook (35 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and James Harden (34 points, seven assists) ran on the Rockets, which fell three straight and four out of five. Houston posted 20 sales.

The Rockets got off to a strong start behind Westbrook, leading 11 points in the first half, while Westbrook scored 22 points during the break. But Houston started to crumble under the weight of the Lakers’ defense pressure, and when James put his second maneuver after the third at 7:52, the Lakers led for the first time with 69:68.

The Lakers methodically retreated and extended their biggest lead between 104 and 88 in a fourth Kuzma layup. – Reuters