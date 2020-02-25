james-dolan-on-the-lookout-into-obtaining-ny-mets’-sny-tv-set-network,-not-team

Dolan would probably test to merge SNY with MSG Community to create a juggernaut

As if points could not get any even worse for the New York Mets, James Dolan’s title popped up as a possible buyer in rumors about the ongoing attempted sale of the crew.

Fortunately for Mr. Achieved and all his fans, the New York Knicks proprietor is mostly only fascinated in shopping for the Mets’ Television set community SNY, not the team, according to The New York Write-up.

If Dolan was equipped to invest in SNY, he’d possible merge it with MSG Network to make “a New York sports-broadcasting colossus,” sources instructed The Submit.

Last month, an attempt to promote 80 percent of the Mets for $2.six billion to billionaire Steve Cohen fell via. Now, with the staff set to go up for auction yet again — with A-Rod reportedly thinking about looking to become an proprietor — SNY could be signing up for it on the block and command as much as $900 million.

Were being Dolan to go just after SNY, that could probably involve him to obtain some of the team as nicely. But, with an estimated net value of just $1.five billion, Dolan has no shot at shopping for the Mets on his possess and would have to associate with one more billionaire or possession group with desire in proudly owning the Mets.

Must that come about, Dolan could merge SNY with MSG and then offer his stake in the Mets.

“Jim Dolan shopping for the Mets appears outrageous at very first,” a banker common with Dolan and the Mets sale informed The Submit. “But he has normally desired to merge [the MSG Network] with yet another neighborhood athletics channel. He wants baseball, and that may need having a shot at the Mets.”

