James Gunn Announces That The Suicide Squad Has Wrapped Filming

For James Gunn, generation on The Suicide Squad was a period of time marked by many highs and lows. But now, his work on the impending sequel/reboot has hit a new milestone. Gunn took to Instagram to share that the film has finished principal photography. He also took some time to replicate on the previous couple months.

Gunn’s expertise on The Suicide Squad was bookended by two important losses in his lifetime. No matter, he admitted that in spite of almost everything, it was “the most satisfying time [he’s] at any time experienced generating a motion picture.” You can look at out his comprehensive statement below.

The Suicide Squad commenced filming back again in September. Warner Bros. memorably hired Gunn to immediate the observe-up to David Ayer’s unique Suicide Squad soon immediately after Disney and Marvel fired him from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. three around lewd tweets he posted several many years ago. Gunn was subsequently rehired for Guardians three, and he will start off working on that movie once post-output for The Suicide Squad is concluded.

The Suicide Squad opens in theaters on August 6, 2021.

Are you more psyched to see the movie now that filming has wrapped? Enable us know in the remark segment underneath!

