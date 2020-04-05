James Gunn Reveals What ‘Scooby-Doo 3’ Was Heading To Be About

James Gunn a short while ago discovered what the 3rd dwell-action Scooby-Doo movie was likely to be about prior to it was scrapped.

Prior to James Gunn became a domestic name for helming the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, he was a author on the two dwell-action Scooby-Doo videos that arrived out in the early 2000s. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed finished up producing $90 million much less than the 1st film and designs for a third film had been at some point scrapped. Nonetheless, two Scooby-Doo dwell-action prequels would go onto air on Cartoon Community.

Warner Bros. is now releasing an animated Scooby-Doo film, which also follows a youthful Thriller Inc. Scoob! was intended to hit theaters this summertime, but the coronavirus pandemic has now delayed the film to a release date that has not nevertheless been established. On Twitter, James Gunn not long ago exposed what the tale for Scooby-Doo 3 was likely to be about:

The Mystery Ink gang are employed by a city in Scotland who complain they are getting plagued by monsters but we find through the film the monsters are really the victims & Scooby & Shaggy have to appear to phrases with their have prejudices & narrow perception systems. (Indeed, Seriously!)

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

Have been you a lover of the stay-motion Scooby-Doo films? How does James Gunn’s strategy for the third film sound to you? Truly feel totally free to share your ideas in the responses part under!

Here’s the synopsis for Scoob!

“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong pals Scooby and Shaggy very first achieved and how they joined with younger detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the well-known Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of circumstances solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang deal with their most significant, most challenging thriller ever: a plot to unleash the ghost puppy Cerberus on the globe. As they race to halt this world-wide “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a top secret legacy and an epic destiny bigger than any individual imagined.

Composed by Kelly Fremon Craig and directed by Tony Cervone, Scoob! stars Zac Efron, Frank Welker, Kiersey Clemons, Will Forte, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, Tracey Morgan, Gina Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried and Mark Wahlberg.

Scoob! has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Twitter