James Harden praises the team’s protection immediately after the Houston Rockets achieve the fifth straight victory | NBA News

James Harden praised his team’s defensive work right after the Houston Rockets of the & # 39 micro-ball & # 39 they flew to the Memphis Grizzlies to attain their fifth consecutive victory.

On a night time when the Rockets scored 140 factors, all he required to speak about was his protection.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 63 points when the Rockets reached their fifth straight victory, 140-112 about the Grizzlies on Wednesday evening.



1: 07



Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies vacation to the Houston Rockets in NBA Week 19



Harden accumulated 30 factors without the need of taking part in in the last quarter and Westbrook, who was 33, sat down for six minutes. The duo experienced 46 points at halftime when Houston designed a 73-47 guide.

Although the Rockets calm a bit in defense with a good edge just after the break, mentor Mike D & # 39 Antoni got thrilled about his team’s hard work in advance of the split.

“It was quite great activity to enter the lanes,” stated D & # 39 Antoni. “Our protection, rebounds, boxing, anything in that initial 50 % was really superior.”

Harden echoed the praise of his workforce protection coach.

“We have a unique group,” he reported on the court docket right after the video game. “Right after the exchange, we received Robert (Covington). Then we obtained Jeff (Environmentally friendly) and DeMarre (Carroll). Now we are all on a rope. Defensively we are lively. We use our velocity to our benefit. Offensively, we shoot the ball extremely nicely. and we assault. Very good weapons on the two sides of the ball.

“We at last got on the defensive and that is what it will take to earn the games,” Harden advised reporters soon after the sport. “If we want to get wherever we want to go, we have to compromise and make guaranteed on the defensive facet, and we did it.”





2: 02



Russell Westbrook erupted scoring 33 factors in 34 minutes on 15 of 24 photographs with 9 rebounds, 8 helps and four steals from Memphis



The Rockets exchanged to the incumbent middle Clint Capela on February 4 to start off their period of & # 39 micro-balls & # 39 . Providing up each individual opponent they have faced considering that then, Houston has won 7 of nine online games. Westbrook has thrived in individuals video games, scoring 34. details for every sport in 56.nine p.c of pictures.

“It can be cozy,” Harden said of Westbrook. “As soon as a superstar like that feels at ease, he can do issues that several players in the league can’t do. He has extra room, he has shooters all around him, all he has to do is go out and be Russell Westbrook and he is executing that “.

Towards Memphis, Westbrook also had nine rebounds and 8 assists following lacking Monday’s activity against the New York Knicks with thumb agony. It was his second consecutive recreation of 30 and a quarter details in his final five.

When asked if the Rockets can retain their rich streak in form with their renewed enjoying fashion, Gametime analyst Dennis Scott claimed that, while & # 39 micro-ball & # 39 He has manufactured the very best of Westbrook, there are elements of the Houston game that worry him.





3: 07



Gametime analyst Dennis Scott considers the professionals and downsides of the & # 39 micro-ball & # 39 of the Houston Rockets



“What concerns me is that, if you glance at the studies sheet, (Westbrook) and James Harden took 24 and 16 pictures, respectively. Then you go to Austin Rivers, who fired 9 of 12. There is no Eric Gordon, he is continue to struggling his Hematoma on the correct knee It may get a when right before he returns to the ground.

“(Tonight) they conquer a Grizzlies team, but they even now gave 22 offensive rebounds. Towards better groups, that will be a problem simply because if Russ and James don’t shoot the ball quite very well, you’re in issues.”

“That’s one thing Mike D & # 39 Antoni (the Rockets mentor) and his personnel will discuss about. Can Covington, PJ (Tucker), Eric Gordon when they are healthier, can & # 39 bounce & # 39 by the committee on people nights in which (the Rockets) don Do not shoot the ball properly or when they engage in with much better defensive teams that do not pass up them and limit their skill to attain the absolutely free throw line. (In those people cases), the & # 39 microball & # 39 will have to find how to engage in midfield defense. “

To wish to view the NBA but you never have Sky Athletics? Get the Sky Sports activities Action and Arena offer, click in this article.