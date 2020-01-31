James Hetfield from Metallica returns to public life after rehabilitation

James Hetfield returned to public life last night after his stay in rehab.

Metallica’s singer and guitarist attended a reception at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday, prior to the Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection exhibition, with 10 of his classic cars.

Photos and videos from the event have been published online and show that Hetfield looks happy and healthy after registering for a treatment program in September last year.

Metallica was forced to cancel their tour through Australia and New Zealand, but later promised to “find our way to your part of the world as soon as health and the schedule allow it.”

Among the exhibits in the museum are Hetfield’s Jaguar ‘Black Pearl’ from 1948 and his Lincoln Zephyr ‘Voodoo Priest’ from 1937. The cars will be on display at the Bruce Meyer Family Gallery along with a selection of Metallica items and memorabilia, including his ESP Snow White Snakebyte guitar and the ESP Vulture in Black Satin.

A statement about the exhibition reads: “Best known as co-founder, songwriter, singer and guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica, James Hetfield has also received recognition in the automobile world for his unique collection of fully customized vehicles.

“While the vast majority of collectors purchase vehicles by purchasing pre-existing examples, Hetfield chose to completely rebuild his, channeling creativity that was often reserved for his music into the production of rolling sculptures.

“Hetfield, a lifelong car enthusiast, has described seeing cars in the same way he sees music: as forms of freedom and expression that convey the passions of their maker.

“Classic and modern at the same time, Defield’s vehicles claim both a respect for history and a disregard for convention, collectively as a testament to the distinctive personality and artistic energy of the musician.”

Hetfield will join its Metallica band members again later this year for a series of American festival performances, with their group performing two headline sets at each event.

