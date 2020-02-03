James Hetfield: Metallica thrives on the fear of the unknown

James Hetfield returned to public life last week after his stay in rehabilitation when he attended the opening reception of his exhibition Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection.

The singer and guitarist of Metallica has borrowed 10 of his cars from the Petersen Automative Museum in Los Angeles, along with a series of memorabilia.

During the event, Hetfield came on stage to interview an audience and was asked what Metallica’s plans were for a new album – which will be the follow-up to 2016 Hardwired … To Self-Destruct.

He answered: “That is a great question. We do not know. At the moment I am in the Petersen Museum and I do not know what will happen! That is the beauty of this. We sit down and find out what works best for us.

“Whatever comes, we don’t know. And we thrive a little from the fear of the unknown, and are afraid enough to feel alive. “

The Reclaimed Rest: The James Hetfield Collection is now available and runs until November 1st.

Among the exhibits in the museum are Hetfield’s Jaguar ‘Black Pearl’ from 1948 and his Lincoln Zephyr ‘Voodoo Priest’ from 1937. The cars will be on display at the Bruce Meyer Family Gallery along with a selection of Metallica items and memorabilia, including his ESP Snow White Snakebyte guitar and the ESP Vulture in Black Satin.

Hetfield will join its Metallica band members again later this year for a series of American festival performances, with their group performing two headline sets at each event.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxtGqYvmmjY [/ embed]