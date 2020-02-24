[james’-late-jumper-assists-lakers-edge-celtics]

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates in the fourth quarter from the Boston Celtics 50 percent at Staples Middle, February 23, 2020. — Kirby Lee-United states of america Nowadays Sports activities by using Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 — Anthony Davis tallied 32 details and 13 rebounds and LeBron James recorded 29 details, 9 assists and 8 boards, and the Los Angeles Lakers weathered a profession-large-tying 41-level exertion by Jayson Tatum to defeat the Boston Celtics, 114-112, on Sunday at Staples Heart.

The historic rivals went again-and-forth throughout the day, and correct down to the wire. The Celtics took a 110-108 lead with 1: 17 still left when Jaylen Brown, who scored 20 details, knocked down a three-pointer.

Skipped pictures on equally ends established a remaining 37 seconds that took various minutes owing to a handful of officiating critiques and a complex foul assessed to Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

James’ fadeaway jumper with 30.4 seconds remaining gave Los Angeles the lead for excellent, with Davis creating a few no cost throws above the final 12 seconds to seal it.

Boston, actively playing with out All-Star guard Kemba Walker for the 2nd time since the break, fell driving 28-19 as a result of the first quarter. The Celtics battled again powering Tatum, who matched a career large established on Jan. 11 towards New Orleans.

Eighteen of Tatum’s 41 came in the 3rd quarter, which finished with the groups deadlocked at 87.

Dwight Howard, who scored 10 factors and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, keyed the Lakers early in the fourth quarter with 6 of the team’s 1st 8 points of the period.

Kyle Kuzma also scored in double figures off the bench for Los Angeles with 16 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also arrived on in reserve obligations to force a vital turnover moments just before Stevens was assessed his technological.

All five Boston starters scored in double figures, with Daniel Theis including 16 factors and 9 rebounds and Marcus Sensible registering 14 details and 7 rebounds. Gordon Hayward scored 10 points, practically 8 less than his year typical, and shot -of-5 from behind the three-issue line.

Hayward flirted with a triple-double, nevertheless, dishing a workforce-significant nine helps and pulling down 8 rebounds. — Reuters