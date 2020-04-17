James Marsden Fits Up As Cyclops For Movie Chat With ‘Sonic’ Co-Star

James Marsden donned Cyclops eyeglasses for a movie chat with Sonic co-star Ben Schwartz.

When the X-Guys movie sequence released in 2000, James Marsden was the actor tasked with Scott Summer months/Cyclops to lifestyle on the silver display screen. Although James Marsden’s time as Cyclops has seemingly come to an end, he a short while ago joined the globe of video clip recreation videos as a cast member of Sonic the Hedgehog.

On the other hand, James Marsden found a way to blend the two worlds through a online video chat with his Sonic co-star Ben Schwartz, who voiced the titular hedgehog in the function movie. In a photograph shared by Schwartz, James Marsden can be noticed sporting the Cyclops glasses from the X-Men films when conversing with his good friend.

Test out the picture in the put up beneath.

Below is the official synopsis for Sonic:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a stay-motion journey comedy primarily based on the world-wide blockbuster video recreation franchise from Sega that centres on the infamously brash dazzling blue hedgehog. The movie follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of daily life on Earth with his newfound – human – greatest buddy Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to check out and quit the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his enormous powers for planet domination.

Directed by Jeff Fowler from a script created by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel, the movie options the voice expertise of Ben Schwartz as the titular character and stars James Marsden as sheriff Tom Wachowski, Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, Neal McDonough as US Military Big Bennington, Tika Sumpter as Mrs. Wachowski, Lee Majdoub as Stone, and Frank C. Turner as Nuts Carl. Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, Debs Howard, and Elfina Luk also star.

Sonic the Hedgehog was introduced in theaters on February 14, 2020.

Resource: Ben Schwartz

Sebastian Peris

Canadian movie buff, political junkie, comic e-book geek, and board video game enthusiast.