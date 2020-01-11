James McVey of the Vamps adopts an adorable rescue dog – Meet Moochie! | Famous Pets, James McVey, Kirstie Brittain

Loading...

James McVey and Kirstie Brittain have added a new member to their family!

The singer and guitarist of The vampires and his fiancée went on Instagram Saturday January 11 to introduce fans to their new puppy Moochie.

“We had a baby!” James McVey captioned the photo below. “Well, saved a baby from @alldogsmatter 🐶. On the moon to welcome @itmemoochie to our family. Follow it for the puppies. “

“We have adopted a rescue PUP ⭐️,” Kirstie Brittain added. “Child, I had a potty under my bed called” fund for dogs “lol and my GOD my heart is literally bursting, finally having our own little love to cherish. Say hello to Moochie moo the cow / dog. 🐶 ”

MoochieInstagram’s biography reads: “Woof. West London Bitch rescued by @jamesmcvey & @kirstiebrittain. Basically, the 🐶 emoji. “

Was in love. See more photos and videos below.

READ MORE: James McVey of the Vamps goes shirtless to show his dramatic transformation

Click inside to see more photos and videos…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB