James Milner makes exuberant statements after Jordan Henderson’s wife, captain of Liverpool, EXACTLY conquered the world nine months after the remarkable victory of Barcelona

James Milner has certainly put an end to claims that he has been boring in recent years.

The midfielder has accessed social media several times with lighthearted, fun gags – basically bad rumors that he has a vanilla character.

Milner responded extremely well to the news that Henderson’s wife had given birth

And he was there again on Saturday with a funny reply to the news that Jordan had given birth to Henderson’s wife.

The Liverpool captain’s wife, Rebecca Burnett, gave birth to her third child exactly nine months after the Reds’ 4-0 win over Barcelona in Anfield on the way to the sixth European Cup.

Milner responded brilliantly with “Origi assist” – a tribute to his Liverpool teammate Divock Origi, who scored the decisive goal in the duel.

You can see the answer below …

The Belgian, who has become a cult hero in Anfield for scoring a number of important goals from the bench, won 3-1 early in Anfield.

And after Georginio Wijnaldum fired a double pack, Origi was back to meet the winner late from the quickly hit corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold.