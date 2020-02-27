james-newman-to-stand-for-the-british-isles-at-eurovision-2020-with-ballad-‘my-very-last-breath’

James Newman has been announced as the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Music Contest 2020 with his song ‘My Final Breath’.

The BRIT Award-winning songwriter, who has previously prepared tracks for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris, is the older brother of singer John Newman.

The keep track of was unveiled on the Eurovision British isles Twitter account, along with a wistful tunes video clip which options an visual appearance from Dutch intense athlete Wim Hof.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6iS-lV909T4?feature=oembed" title="James Newman - My Last Breath - United Kingdom 🇬🇧 - Eurovision 2020" width="696"></noscript>

“It’s these kinds of an honour to be symbolizing the United Kingdom this calendar year at Eurovision – I still just can’t pretty think it!” reported Newman. “I’m also so happy to be getting ‘My Previous Breath’ as the track.

“I wrote it with some of my very best pals, who are also surprisingly talented songwriters in their have suitable. I knew it was ‘the one’ right after 1st recording it, I just cherished the simplicity and universal information of the track.”

Uk Eurovision commentator Graham Norton also shared his congratulations to Newman on Twitter, and joked that he bore a resemblance to Hof.

“Congratulations to @JamesNewmanUK. Several apologies for forgetting to pack my shirt for the movie shoot!”

Newman will endeavor to win the contest at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena at the grand remaining on May 16.