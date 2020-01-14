James Skalski, of Clemson, banned for striving for the college football eliminator title game – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLbc0907dc73ef172791d1fa39085bae3f9%

Clemson lost linebacker James Skalski to a goalout in the third quarter of the college football game on Monday-evening against LSU.

Skalski lowered his head and hit LSU catcher Justin Jefferson with the crown of his helmet after Jefferson caught a pass from Joe Burrow.

The Pac-12 team of officers working on the game stopped the game to review the game and expelled Skalski after a video review.

Skalski, junior, was one of Clemson’s most active defenders on the field and took up four tackles (three solo) and a bag.

Targeting is the most controversial rule of college football, and Skalski’s call produced a strong and in many cases negative response from past and present players, including an NFL MVP and a member of the Hall of Fame Professional Soccer:

Do not mention this orientation

– Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 14, 2020

Can we change the guidance rule? This is the damn national championship. Throw a flag but also throw it out? I hate this rule. Bad for CFB!

– Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) January 14, 2020

Can we please an “Orientation 1, quot; and” Orientation 2, quot; system? Or point to the yellow and red cards?

I want the players to be safe … but one thing is to have incidental goals and another for a player to chase heads https://t.co/3cHdGtTaeR

– Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 14, 2020

Do you check the direction? 47 left, look

– shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 14, 2020

Targeting is a terrible rule.

– Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 14, 2020

I couldn’t play college football nowadays, I’m sure I’m going to aim.

– Major Wright (@ LilMade21) January 14, 2020