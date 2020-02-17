[james-taylor-hints-that-joni-mitchell-is-“coming-back”-with-new-audio]

Joni Mitchell is “coming back” with new new music quickly, the legendary singer’s friend and collaborator James Taylor has seemingly disclosed.

Mitchell experienced a brain aneurysm in March of 2015 and was discovered unconscious at her home. Later on that yr, it was disclosed that the singer was “walking, conversing and painting” all over again following the injuries, and now it would seem she might be returning to singing.

Speaking to the Guardian, Taylor spoke of his collaborations and friendship with Mitchell, and revealed that the two have just lately reconnected.

“We’ve ongoing to have a friendship and, perfectly, I not long ago form of re-engaged with Joni, and that is been superb,” Taylor explained. “She arrived to a present of mine recently, at the Hollywood Bowl, which was an strange issue for her to do.”

Joni Mitchell in 1972

Going on to seemingly expose a comeback for the legendary folks singer, Taylor claimed: “She’s recovering, she’s coming back – which is an amazing detail to be able to do – and I question what she has to convey to us about that…

“I believe she’s coming back again musically…” Taylor continued. “It’s wonderful to see her come back to the surface.”

Joni Mitchell’s most the latest album, 2007’s ‘Shine’, is set to be introduced on vinyl later this 12 months.

Previous year, the singer’s particular book of handwritten phrases and paintings, introduced in 1971 and at first only provided out to her mates, was last but not least introduced to the public.