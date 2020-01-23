James Taylor will perform at the GIANT Center in June 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – James Taylor and his all-star band will be coming to the GIANT Center on Thursday, June 18, 2020, during the recently announced U.S. tour with Jackson Browne.

Tickets are only available on the first day of pre-sale at www.Ticketmaster.com. After that day, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or GIANT Center Theater box office.

James Taylor has announced a major U.S. tour with Special Guest Jackson Browne, starting May 15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The tour will reach 26 cities nationwide. The USA tour follows his previously announced Canada tour from coast to coast with Bonnie Raitt.

Taylor releases his new album, American standard, on February 28, 2020, via Fantasy Records. The new collection marks Taylor’s 19th studio album and its first release since 2015 In front of this world, his first # 1 career album. On American standardTaylor gives these timeless artworks new sounds and new meanings by reinterpreting some of the most popular songs of the 20th century and making them his own.

For more information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JamesTaylor.com.

SOURCE: Hershey Entertainment

,