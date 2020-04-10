James Woods Mocks, Alyssa Milano’s Call for Gun Control: “Buy More Ammunition”

Actor James Woods has Alyssa Milano after he posted a video admonishing gun owners for filing weapons. In a tweet responding to the leftist actress, Woods encouraged his followers to “buy more ammunition”.

Alyssa Milano warned Americans to stop attacking guns and ammunition during the coronavirus pandemic, saying in a video posted on Twitter Thursday that the weapons that people are buying today “could be ended up in homes, schools, churches, bars and our streets in the future. “

In response, James Woods encouraged people to “always be prepared” for a looting. “Buy more ammunition!” he concluded

Thanks for the reminder. When looting begins, always be prepared. Buy more ammunition! https://t.co/ZJQBTzhLNz

Milano’s video has been called out for his hypocrisy, as last year the actress herself admitted that she has two weapons for self-defense.

Its anti-gun bolt arrives after a week of poor publicity for the previous Charmed and Who’s the Boss? star. Milan has recently faced vitriolic criticism after defending Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential hopeful, of a sexual harassment allegation filed by a former official.

As a vocal time activist and #MeToo activist, the actress has told people that women need to be believed. But he recently said he now supports the process because of men accused of sexual conduct.

Woods has been a vocal advocate of the Second Amendment, repeatedly retweeting his often-defended defense of constitutional law, as well as criticizing politicians seeking to infringe that right. In February, he tweeted that “guaranteed rights in the second amendment” cannot be violated.

You don’t need that. The rights guaranteed in the Second Amendment cannot be violated. https://t.co/BCIFsvbqik

In fact, it was over two centuries ago. It is popularly known as the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America. # 2A https://t.co/rn0XapcAWs

Finally, a #Democrat is ready to say it: We are going to find your guns and the Second Amendment. No more waffles. There will be no doubt about the upcoming civil war. At least this guy doesn’t hide the actual agenda from the Democrats. I’ll give him that. https://t.co/cwYSLihKVo

