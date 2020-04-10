James Woods ridicules Alyssa Milano on PSA ‘Don’t buy guns’

James Woods namely Alyssa Milano after sending a PSA to people to protect guns during coronavirus infection as a public safety precaution.

“Americans bought more than 2 million weapons in March 2020, more than a million times this time last year,” the 47-year-old actress captioned a Twitter video Thursday. “We have to be very careful by avoiding the community and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous guns into our homes.”

Woods, 72, had a slightly different approach to the issue.

“Thanks for the reminder,” he wrote as they reiterated Milano’s post. “When the robbery begins, be prepared. Buy more ammo!”

Thank you for the reminder. When the robbery begins, you are always ready. Buy some ammo! https://t.co/ZJQBTzhLNz

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 9, 2020

In his statement, Milano further explained why he believed the current weapons could not have a detrimental effect.

“I’ve seen reports across the U.S. responding to the coronavirus outbreaks of guns and ammunition, and I know we all get scared and frustrated during these unrestrained times,” he said. “But that is precisely why armed weapons have such an impact on the safety of ourselves and those around us.”

“You know, the weapons that people buy today can end up being used in homes, schools, churches, bars and the streets in the future,” he stressed.

Yes. We were two houses with guns. This is not new. I believe in the 2nd Amendment. I also agree with 90% of Americans who need stronger legislation. And I believe that some people should not be able to read some guns. It’s a logical thing. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/cI1XC3CstM

– Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 12, 2019

Significantly, Milano admitted to having a gun in his home.

“Yes. We are two guns. This is new information,” he tweeted on September 11, 2019. “I believe in Part 2. I also agree with 90% of Americans who want to attack gun laws.” believe that some people should not be able to get their hands on some guns.

In the meantime, Woods has introduced two hundred of his own after going to Milano recently on Twitter with Rose McGowan, who called the star “Who’s the Boss” a “cheat.” for his support of Joe Biden after he was recently charged with treason.

“I have been the target of baseless propaganda,” he said in a statement to McGowan on Monday. “Listening to two cackle hypocrites inside makes me right.”

I was the target of the baseless propaganda. It’s funny how you listen to two hypocrites. https://t.co/jVAJn2HLkq

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 7, 2020

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Social programs

Getty / Instagram

How to get rid of celebrities during Coronavirus shutdown