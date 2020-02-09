Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed commends James Hetfield for his help in the fight against sobriety

Hass herb Singer Jamey Jasta says that James Hetfield was “a real inspiration” for him and explained that the METALLICA The frontman’s sobriety motivated him to change his life and avoid substance use.

Jasta made his comments in an interview Full metal jackie‘s nationally syndicated radio show, four months later METALLICAThe tour through Australia and New Zealand was canceled Hetfield could go to rehab to fight his addiction. The walk should start in Perth on October 17th and include more than 10 dates SLIPKNOT in the support slot.

Talk about Hetfieldhis influence on his sobriety and the responsibility he feels to drive it forward in a drug abuse community, Jasta said (listen to audio below): “I tell people that there are so many free resources online. There are programs that are free. There are meetings that you can go to. For me, I’m just trying to highlight positivity. I try to be there for them. ” The people I can be there for. I’m trying to show you that can Be in social situations where people drink and you can still abstain, and it’s okay. Some people may no longer think you are the life of the party, but that will happen. We would rather have our colleagues and friends and acquaintances with us and not be the life of the party than be dead or in prison or whatever. And unfortunately, especially with alcohol, this is the result for many people.

“There is this singer I heard – I wasn’t too familiar with her music.” Jasta further. “I knew a song I heard on the radio when my daughter was little, but I talked about how she died. Her name was Amy Winehouse, And there is a documentary (about her life and her death). And I said, “If we could go back in time, people would say,” Don’t go on tour. Don’t be in such situations. Go and get help. “” And it’s hard, because the machines always roll.

“I really recommend James for postponing the dates he had to postpone to get his help and continue to show that: “Look, it’s not the goal; it is the journey ” Jamey added. “You can have these slips. You can have these times when you have to stop. You.” need this support, you need People who gather behind you. That’s why I talked about it publicly.

“When I was (host of the MTV Program) “Headbangers Ball”I never thought I could take a plane across the country for five hours, do a show, then take another plane back, play my show, and go on tour again. I never thought I could do it without alcohol. But see James Making his trip and schedule and being on such a high level and making it sober was a real inspiration for me. I recommend him and everyone who tries to get help, do their best not to drink, stay strong and stick to it. And it does get better over time. And you will be better because of it. “

The 56 year old Hetfield was open about his addiction and alcoholism. His struggles were described in detail in the 2004 documentary “A kind of monster”,

A few years ago, Hetfield said, “Fear was a great motivator” to inspire him to get clean. At that time, he said he had been sober for 15 years.



