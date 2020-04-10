Jamia to deliver psycho-social assist to pupils during Covid-19 outbreak

Jamia Millia Islamia V-C Najma Akhtar | Photograph: Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has constituted a 13-member committee to present psycho-social support to students all through and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The varsity experienced earlier started tele-counselling companies for the pupils.

Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar has established up a psychological health and counselling committee to facilitate the effectively-being of students, the varsity reported.

The committee will provide psycho-social aid to college students being in hostels/campus or outdoors throughout and soon after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The committee will be headed by Professor S M Sajid of Division of Social Work and Professor Naved Iqbal of Office of Psychology will be its convenor.

Dean Learners Welfare (DSW), Main Proctor, OSD (Preparing and Advancement) School members from Division of Social Do the job and Psychology, Provost G P Girls Hostel and CMO are customers of the committee.

It will meet up with for weekly (confront to deal with/on the net) session, until COVID-19 persists, at first for three months.

The committee will established up a phone helpline and arrange telephonic counselling for those people who technique it.

The Committee will also enlist confined volunteers amid study scholars and NSS pupils for psycho-social support providers and will guideline them and assign responsibilities by next a technique of rotation.

It may well also seek advice from external industry experts in severe disorders, the varsity mentioned, introducing that the committee associates could also take a look at the hostels and other areas of the campus.

