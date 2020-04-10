Jamie Dornan reveals what Kristen Wiig texted him after the “Imagine” video

“Imagine” – that was the quarantine flop he heard ‘across the internet. And now, a few weeks removed, attendee Jamie Dornan revealed what Kristen Wiig texted him after Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video went viral for all the wrong reasons. Dornan appeared on comedian Shane Todd’s Tea With Me podcast on April 7 and meant everything, including getting involved, and what happened next.

Dornan got involved in the star-studded affair after Wig reached out. Because the two “got along brilliantly” on their upcoming set of Barb and a star going to Vista del Mar, Dornan said he was happy to do it. “Kristen and I made a movie together last summer that is due out on July 31, but who knows what will be,” Dornan explained. “I’d do everything for her – that’s how I think about her a lot.” He continued, “Kristen wrote, ‘Gal and I are trying to organize this thing to raise a spirit.’ So I was like, ‘Of course I’ll do it.’ ”

Gadot’s celebrity gateway to John Lennon’s “Imagine” came online on March 19, receiving immediate respite from fans and commentators. Asking Wiig to send Dornan another message. “Then she sent days later and said, ‘Sorry,'” the actor said.

The video featured Natalie Portman, Will Pearl, Zoe Kravitz, Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities, making the whole gesture manifest as deaf as people lose their jobs and patients. The Internet was not amused: one Twitter user wrote, “I don’t know how millionaires singing about ‘no property’ from their estate are supposed to ease my anxiety,” and another tweeted, “Gal Gadot and the rich trying to be close. Nobody wants to hear it just Donate and go. “

Dornan maintains that the video was done well. He defended Gadot and said she was “trying to do a good thing.” He continued, “I just got dragged with it.” He then added that he understood why the clip was considered out of contact. “I actually did mine in the bathroom of my house. Obviously, some people fled to their second home,” he said. “There’s too much space in the background … obviously facing the ocean. I was pretty aware of it every time I did it for it to be normal.”

The effort resulted in various fakes. Noah Trevor of the Daily Show collaborated from his balcony on March 19. “Imagine all people,” Noah sings before thinking outside the frame screams, “Imagine you shut up the f * ck.” Musician John Mayer had fun on the clip on March 21, joking that he, too, had joined the video, but did not understand the choice of song to be “Imagine” by Ariana Grande. He sings on Instagram, “I’m without makeup. You’re in the bath, bubbly and bubbly.” The clip may not have conveyed the message that Dornan and other celebs may have intended, but he certainly understood.

