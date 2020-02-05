Jamie Foxx is honored by the American Black Film Festival

February 5 (UPI) – Jamie Foxx receives the Excellence in the Arts Award at the American Black Film Festival 2020.

The actor will receive the award on February 23 in Los Angeles during a ceremony moderated by Deon Cole.

The Excellence in Arts Award honors contemporary artists whose work has been praised by critics. Previous recipients include Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle, Regina King, and filmmaker F. Gary Gray.

“We honor Jamie Foxx for his phenomenal work, which includes comedy, music, television and film,” said Jeff Friday, CEO of ABFF Ventures.

“We are honored to celebrate his achievements and contributions to black culture and entertainment,” he continued.

The 2020 ABFF Honors will also include Louis Gossett Jr. with the Hollywood Legacy Award, Lena Waithe with the Industry Renaissance Award, Cynthia Erivo with the Rising Star Award and The cable with the Classic Television Award.

Foxx recently portrayed the true Walter McMillian, in which his wrongfully sentenced death sentence was overturned by lawyer Bryan Stevenson Mercy only, Michael B. Jordan was Stevenson, who launched the Equal Justice Initiative.

Foxx will next vote for the upcoming animated Pixar feature soulwhich will be released on June 19.