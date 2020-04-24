Jamie Gray Hyder SVU at Kat’s fine Exit

“What do you think? Gen or Gina?” That’s how Law & Order: SVU subtly confirms that the newest member of the elite squad, Officer “Kat” Tamin played by Jamie Gray Hyder, Is a member of the LGBTQ community.

No crowds, no surprises from his co-workers. This isn’t referred to as a “very special episode.” And that’s the way it should be, according to Hyder.

“I think bringing it up in a very relaxing way is important because it doesn’t need to stand out. I think by not being fully exposed to the squad, it will really help the community to accept it when it comes to the community. Because last year, support for the LGBTQ community has eroded. You can see it in statistics and in surveys. It’s scary and sad, “Hyder said.

“I think now is a better time than ever to bring these community members together in a way that reminds you that we’re all the same and that we’re all human,” Hyder continued.

There has been a lot of talk about introducing more diversity to Law & Order: SVU. The long-term series is located in one of the most diverse places in the world and for many years Ice-T as the only regular color series. This event does not have the usual LGBTQ character BD WongDr. George Huang is out in season 12. Hyder says he has been talking to writers for months to explore the details of his character.

“Our main goal is to represent people fully, and to have the opportunity to open our role to the LGBTQ community is one that I think they are very excited about. This is an option that I definitely consider very serious and come to me with a lot of responsibility,” he said.

Hyder says he feels responsible for ensuring that they do not “represent any stereotype or any negative connotation in society.”

“I want to showcase Kat’s whole person and sexual orientation as just a part of her. And while this is a very important part of her, I think her ultimate goal is to show a person who is intimate and passionate. bisexuals have a lot to say about their lives, it is definitely not the only aspect of their lives, “he added.

Extra representation is something fans have come to love, seeing members of the LGBTQ community on the show not as victims or victims of sexual assault.

“And there are as many sides to a bisexual or LGBTQ story as there may be someone who knows it straight, you know? It’s a side of the world that needs to be represented and it needs to be represented correctly. the LGBTQ community just checked the box. I think it makes sense for Kat and I think it still feels realistic and grounded, “Hyder said. “I, Jamie, have had intimate relationships with men and women in my life and so I can definitely understand the idea of ​​attracting people without having to choose one gender for example. I can understand it.”

Introduced in the first episode of season 21, Hyder continues to be a regular series after serving in multiple capacities. Viewers have seen Kat adapt to work as a squad member instead of a lone wolf.

“I’m very happy with what I have to do as Kat. I really feel like we’ve made a lot of profit in a single season. Even though she still has a lot of ways to go professionally, I think she has come a long way.” working a little better with others, which may not be his strength to begin with, “Hyder said.” And it was really exciting for me as an actor to watch and be a part of the process as the author created this character right in front of me. So being part of the process was a unique experience for me. “

What is not a unique experience for Hyder is dealing with vocal enthusiasts. “Unfortunately, this is not my first troll rodeo,” Hyder laughed. The actress has had a fair share of love – and some hatred – since joining the show. However, Hyder says that nothing compares to what he got when he voiced Lieutenant Salter in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. However, the attack was more personal than he received from some SVU viewers.

“One of my favorites – and I had to laugh because it was funny even though it was so serious and nasty and bullying – someone told me that Mount Rushmore called and wanted one of their noses back,” he laughed. “I mean, I’m laughing but not everyone is going to laugh at it, which is why it’s important and why I show up when people do this, even if it’s something stupid like, ‘I don’t really like this character.’ OK, cool, you deserve your opinion, I might be a little clumsy, not excited, but it always reminds you that there are people on the other side of this computer, on both sides. . “

For Hyder, getting a reaction from the audience is a good reaction. Her experience lately has been about some viewers not taking Kat, not personally attacking her.

“If people say, ‘I don’t really like this new girl, Kat.’ Alright, they’ve been watching the show and being part of the squad longer than Kat has, “he said. “So someone coming in doesn’t necessarily want to go the wrong way and rub some people the wrong way. But just getting the reaction from the audience, I believe being an actor is your goal. So to have a negative reaction to my character is still, at in my opinion, a positive response to me as an actor. “

Law & Order: SVU returns for season 22 on NBC.

“The whole experience of being at SVU was a once in a lifetime opportunity. And the fact that I continue to be a part of it is one of the greatest privileges I have as an actress,” Hyder said. “I’m really grateful to the whole cast and crew for being so friendly and friendly and helping me find my way.”

