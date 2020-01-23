Jamie Newman and Richard LeCounte are featured in the latest video on football training in Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are already working with off-season training sessions for the 2020 season, as spring training and G-Day will be here before you know it.

And the Georgia Football Twitter account gave us a behind-the-scenes look at what some of these off-season training sessions entail. Georgia showed a video of several players working in the weight room.

And two of the players featured prominently in the video, which you can see below, are new quarterback Jamie Newman and senior security officer Richard LeCounte.

Newman came out of the Wake Forest earlier this month. He will try to replace the late Jake Fromm in the quarterback position. Last season Newman threw 26 touchdowns, but also rushed as a Wake Forest starter for six in twelve games.

As a graduate, Newman is only entitled to admission for one year. But the fact that he is already on campus shows that he will try to make the most of his short stay in Athens. The Bulldogs have been successful with graduate transfer players in the past, such as Maurice Smith in 2016 and big receiver Lawrence Cager last year.

Georgia has not yet announced a date for G-Day, but history tells us that it will usually be in mid-April. In recent years, Georgia has held the event over the weekend after the Masters, which is scheduled for April 9-12. A start date for spring training has also not yet been announced.

LeCounte had a strong end to the 2019 season when he scored two passes in Sugar Bowl’s win over Baylor in Georgia. Shortly thereafter, he announced that he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season.

Based on his experience, he will undoubtedly be one of the leaders in the team next year. It will be his third year as a starter for the Bulldogs.

And it seems that this experience, along with his gaming skills, has caught the attention of college football media. ESPN published its list of “All-Americans with far too early start” for the 2020 season and LeCounte was named as one of the security measures in the team.

“In its two seasons as a starter, LeCounte had nine sales last season, including four interceptions. He’s got a knack for letting things happen in defense, whether he’s a midfielder picking up picks or scoring big goals Force Fumbles, ”wrote ESPN’s Chris Low.

LeCounte, Newman and the rest of the Bulldogs open the 2020 season on September 7 when they face the Virginia Cavaliers.

