Jamie Newman shows off competencies with wild trick shot throw

Jamie Newman signing up for the Ga football software in January introduced a great deal of exhilaration, given some of the likely he confirmed at Wake Forest. Finding a quarterback that flashed some thrilling applications and pairing him with the likes o George Pickens, Zamir White and a amount of other proficient playmakers could give the Georgia offense a raise it didn’t have a year in the past.

Newman didn’t and won’t get a opportunity to showcase these competencies on the Ga apply fields this spring, but he did give admirers a taste of what he could on Saturday.

The new Georgia quarterback posted a movie of himself displaying his touch and precision, by making a trick shot throw that went more than a pool and into a basketball hoop.

It is that variety of accuracy that made Newman this sort of a coveted choice on the graduate transfer sector.

“Soon as I quit acquiring fun with it I’ll be performed with it.” #GODSPLAN #STAYHOME #GODAWGS pic.twitter.com/JVsOAhBnU2

— Jamie Newman (@jlmn12_) April 4, 2020

Newman threw for 26 touchdowns at Wake Forest a time ago when also rushing for 574 yards. In addition to bringing in Newman, the Georgia offense will now be led by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken. He invested previous calendar year as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.

Kirby Good, in talking with reporters this week, did accept that the cancellation of spring techniques will most likely disrupt the quarterbacks the most.

“It’s likely to have an effect on that quarterback much more than everything in my view,” Intelligent reported. “There’s no substitute for reps, I experience, and you simply cannot argue that we’re not going to lose reps. We’re dropping reps.”

The Ga head mentor did acknowledge while that Newman has already place in some serious perform with Georgia’s skill players.

“He bought to toss a ton with individuals men in their personal time that they elected. He did a fantastic position,” Clever reported. “They were equipped to do some 7-on7-s, unstructured on their very own with the team users.”

“They did a superior job with that but you know that is no substitute for what they would have gotten in spring ball.”

As for when a return to the follow subject for Newman and the relaxation of the Bulldogs may be returning to workforce pursuits, the SEC announced that all in-particular person functions were being suspended as a result of May 31. It also announced that groups could hold digital conferences by teleconferencing apps like Zoom for up to 4 several hours a week.

